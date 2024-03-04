Breaking News
Ranji Trophy Rathods 97 helps Vidarbhha backfire against Madhya Pradesh
Ranji Trophy: Rathod's 97 helps Vidarbhha backfire against Madhya Pradesh

Updated on: 05 March,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI

However, left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya broke the alliance when he induced an edge from Shorey to press Himanshu Mantri into action behind the stumps

Yash Rathod

A spunky unbeaten 97 by Yash Rathod helped Vidarbha script a superb fightback and reach 343 for six in their second innings against Madhya Pradesh on the third day of their Ranji Trophy semi-final here on Monday. Rathod, who faced 165 balls, received excellent support from his captain Akshay Wadkar (77, 139 balls) and the pair added 158 runs for the stubborn sixth wicket stand as the hosts recovered from a shaky 161 for five. Vidarbha, now, lead by a handy 261 runs.


Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Mumbai repeats past, defeats Tamil Nadu within three days


The first hint of resistance came when Dhruv Shorey (40, 65b) and Aman Mokhade (59, 100b) made 84 runs for the third wicket after Vidarbha lost nightwatchman Akshay Wakhare in the second over of the day after resuming from 13-1. However, left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya broke the alliance when he induced an edge from Shorey to press Himanshu Mantri into action behind the stumps.


Vidarbha were 90-3 then, and from there they lost Mokhade and Karun Nair (38) to be at 161 for five and a mere 79 runs ahead. But Rathod, who is playing in only his seventh First-Class game, and Wadkar built a wall against the waves of MP attack.

Brief scores
Vidarbha 170 & 343-6 (Y Rathod 97*, A Wadkar 77, A Mokhade 59, D Shorey 40; A Agarwal 2-68, K Kartikeya 2-73) v Madhya Pradesh 252

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

