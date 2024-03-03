Opener Himanshu compiles patient 126 as Madhya Pradesh take vital 69-run lead against Vidarbha at the end of Day Two; visitors 13-1 in second essay

Madhya Pardesh’s Himanshu Mantri during his 126 against Vidarbha on Day Two of their Ranji Trophy semi-final in Nagpur yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Ranji Trophy: Mantri's 126 helps MP post 252 in first essay vs Vidarbha x 00:00

Himanshu Mantri showed patience and technical aptitude while constructing a fine hundred to singlehandedly guide Madhya Pradesh to 252 in their first innings against Vidarbha on the second day of their Ranji Trophy semifinal here on Sunday.

Mantri’s 126 off 265 balls (13x4, 1x6) helped Madhya Pradesh to gain a small yet significant 82-run lead after beginning the day at 47 for one.

In their second innings, Vidarbha reached 13 for the loss of Atharva Taide at stumps, trailing by 69 runs.

The importance of Mantri’s knock, his third hundred of the season, can be gauged from the fact that the next highest score in MP innings was a 30 by Saransh Jain.

But in the morning session, Madhya Pradesh made a steady start through Mantri and Harsh Gawli as the second wicket pair stretched their alliance to 61 as Vidarbha reached 81 for one.

But pacer Yash Thakur (3-51) trapped Gawli (25, 77b) in front of the wicket to snap the stand and Vidarbha lost two more wickets while adding another 12 runs.

Veteran speedster Umesh Yadav (3-40) yorked hosts skipper Shubham Sharma (1) and Thakur won an appeal for leg-before against shuffling Venkatesh Iyer (0).

Vidarbha slipped to an uncomfortable 93 for four but Sagar Solanki (25) gave Mantri solid support as the fifth wicket duo milked 42 runs to steady the ship.

A mix-up with Mantri saw Solanki getting out but a more solid period followed.

Mantri found another willing partner in Jain as the duo added 73 runs for the sixth wicket, taking MP past Vidarbha’s first innings total of 170.

Brief scores

Vidarbha 170 (K Nair 63, A Taide 39; A Khan 4-49, V Iyer 2-28, K Khejroliya 2-38) & 13-1 v MP 252 (H Mantri 126, S Jain 30; U Yadav 3-40, Y Thakur 3-51, A Wakhare 2-68)

