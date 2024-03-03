“I thought the way he went about it, with that intent, really put the pressure back on the bowlers on day one. There was as much bounce as I’ve seen in any wicket for a long time but thankfully it spun which, with Nathan in our side, is always a pretty good thing”

Pat Cummins, Cameron Green; Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of NZ’s Rachin Ravindra yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Aussies skipper Cummins hails Lyon, Green for securing a 172-run win over New Zealand x 00:00

Australia captain Pat Cummins heaped praise on team-mates Nathan Lyon and Cameron Green on Sunday for match-winning performances as his side secured a 172-run triumph over New Zealand in the first Test.

Lyon spun the visitors to victory in the morning session on day four in Wellington, taking six wickets as New Zealand crumbled to 196 all out.

NZ lost their last seven wickets before lunch for 70 runs, with four falling to off-spinner Lyon, who finished with figures of 6-65 off 27 overs and 10-108 in the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Tail wags to Lord over TN

Green’s career-high unbeaten 174 on Day One rescued Australia from 89-4, having been put into bat, to reach 383 and set up a decisive 204-run first-innings lead.

It gave Green the nod over Lyon as man of the match and Cummins said that was a fair outcome. “Cam was amazing, he was really the difference in the end,” Cummins said.

“I thought the way he went about it, with that intent, really put the pressure back on the bowlers on day one. There was as much bounce as I’ve seen in any wicket for a long time but thankfully it spun which, with Nathan in our side, is always a pretty good thing.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever