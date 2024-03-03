Breaking News
Aussies skipper Cummins hails Lyon Green for securing a 172 run win over New Zealand
Aussies skipper Cummins hails Lyon, Green for securing a 172-run win over New Zealand

Updated on: 04 March,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Wellington
AFP |

“I thought the way he went about it, with that intent, really put the pressure back on the bowlers on day one. There was as much bounce as I’ve seen in any wicket for a long time but thankfully it spun which, with Nathan in our side, is always a pretty good thing”

Pat Cummins, Cameron Green; Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of NZ’s Rachin Ravindra yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Australia captain Pat Cummins heaped praise on team-mates Nathan Lyon and Cameron Green on Sunday for match-winning performances as his side secured a 172-run triumph over New Zealand in the first Test.


Lyon spun the visitors to victory in the morning session on day four in Wellington, taking six wickets as New Zealand crumbled to 196 all out. 
NZ lost their last seven wickets before lunch for 70 runs, with four falling to off-spinner Lyon, who finished with figures of 6-65 off 27 overs and 10-108 in the match.


Also Read: Tail wags to Lord over TN


 Green’s career-high unbeaten 174 on Day One rescued Australia from 89-4, having been put into bat, to reach 383 and set up a decisive 204-run first-innings lead. 
It gave Green the nod over Lyon as man of the match and Cummins said that was a fair outcome. “Cam was amazing, he was really the difference in the end,” Cummins said. 

“I thought the way he went about it, with that intent, really put the pressure back on the bowlers on day one. There was as much bounce as I’ve seen in any wicket for a long time but thankfully it spun which, with Nathan in our side, is always a pretty good thing.” 

