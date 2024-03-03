Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ranji Trophy Aveshs shine against Vidarbha bags 4 wickets on Day 1
<< Back to Elections 2024

Ranji Trophy: Avesh's shine against Vidarbha, bags 4 wickets on Day 1

Updated on: 03 March,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Avesh (4-49) was the pick of MP bowlers, while receiving good support from Kulwant Khejroliya (2-38) and Venkatesh Iyer (2-28)

Ranji Trophy: Avesh's shine against Vidarbha, bags 4 wickets on Day 1

MP pacer Avesh Khan celebrates after dismissing Vidarbha’s Dhruv Shorey at Nagpur on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Ranji Trophy: Avesh's shine against Vidarbha, bags 4 wickets on Day 1
x
00:00

Avesh Khan-led Madhya Pradesh pace bowling unit hit right lengths on a pitch that offered enough carry to bowl out Vidarbha for a meagre 170 on Day One to gain control here on Saturday.


Avesh (4-49) was the pick of MP bowlers, while receiving good support from Kulwant Khejroliya (2-38) and Venkatesh Iyer (2-28).


Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Mumbai dominate on Day 1 against Tamil Nadu at MCA Cricket Ground


Madhya Pradesh reached 47-1 in their first innings at stumps, and trail by 123 runs.

The VCA Stadium deck wore such fine green tinge as MP employed spin for just 2.4 overs in a total of 56.4 overs they bowled on the day.

Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya, who dismissed last man Umesh Yadav, did the spinner’s duty for a brief period.

Vidarbha’s feeble fight came through Karun Nair, who made 63 (105 balls, 9x4).

Brief scores
Vidarbha 170 all out (K Nair 63, A Taide 39; A Khan 4-49, V Iyer 2-28, K Khejroliya 2-38) v Madhya Pradesh 47-1 (H Mantri 26*)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranji trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK