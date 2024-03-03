Avesh (4-49) was the pick of MP bowlers, while receiving good support from Kulwant Khejroliya (2-38) and Venkatesh Iyer (2-28)

MP pacer Avesh Khan celebrates after dismissing Vidarbha’s Dhruv Shorey at Nagpur on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Ranji Trophy: Avesh's shine against Vidarbha, bags 4 wickets on Day 1 x 00:00

Avesh Khan-led Madhya Pradesh pace bowling unit hit right lengths on a pitch that offered enough carry to bowl out Vidarbha for a meagre 170 on Day One to gain control here on Saturday.

Avesh (4-49) was the pick of MP bowlers, while receiving good support from Kulwant Khejroliya (2-38) and Venkatesh Iyer (2-28).

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Mumbai dominate on Day 1 against Tamil Nadu at MCA Cricket Ground

Madhya Pradesh reached 47-1 in their first innings at stumps, and trail by 123 runs.

The VCA Stadium deck wore such fine green tinge as MP employed spin for just 2.4 overs in a total of 56.4 overs they bowled on the day.

Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya, who dismissed last man Umesh Yadav, did the spinner’s duty for a brief period.

Vidarbha’s feeble fight came through Karun Nair, who made 63 (105 balls, 9x4).

Brief scores

Vidarbha 170 all out (K Nair 63, A Taide 39; A Khan 4-49, V Iyer 2-28, K Khejroliya 2-38) v Madhya Pradesh 47-1 (H Mantri 26*)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever