Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > WPL 2024 Mandhana Perry star in RCBs win over UP Warriorz
<< Back to Elections 2024

WPL 2024: Mandhana, Perry star in RCB's win over UP Warriorz

Updated on: 04 March,2024 10:58 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Top

The RCB bowlers then fired as a unit, taking wickets at regular intervals to restrict the Warriorz to 175 for 8 despite the best efforts of skipper Alyssa Healy (55), allrounder Deepti Sharma (33) and Poonam Khemnar (31)

WPL 2024: Mandhana, Perry star in RCB's win over UP Warriorz

Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article
WPL 2024: Mandhana, Perry star in RCB's win over UP Warriorz
x
00:00

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated UP Warriorz by 23 runs in the Women's Premier League here on Monday.


Skipper Smriti Mandhana (80) and Ellyse Perry (58) scored blistering fifties to take RCB to 198 for 3. The two added 95 runs off just 64 balls for the second wicket.


Also Read: IN PHOTOS | Remembering legendary spinner Shane Warne


The RCB bowlers then fired as a unit, taking wickets at regular intervals to restrict the Warriorz to 175 for 8 despite the best efforts of skipper Alyssa Healy (55), allrounder Deepti Sharma (33) and Poonam Khemnar (31).

Sophie Devine, Georgine Wareham, Sophie Molineux and Asha Sobhana picked two wickets each for RCB.

Brief Scores:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 198 for 3 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 80, Ellyse Perry 58; Sophie Ecclestone 1/22)
UP Warriorz: 175 for 8 in 20 overs (Alyssa Healy 55, Deepti Sharma 33; Sophie Devine 2/37)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

WPL 2024 royal challengers bangalore sports news cricket news Women’s Indian Premier League 2024
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK