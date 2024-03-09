Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Glorious CC all the way
Glorious CC all the way!

Updated on: 09 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Meanwhile, Vedika Joshi's fine knock of 57 runs helped Dahisar Sports Club defeat Sporting Union Club by 76 runs to seal the runner-up position

Dahisar SC’s Vedika Joshi

Glorious CC finished on a high with an all-win record as they registered another emphatic victory, defeating J Bhatia CC by a whopping 229 runs in a fifth and concluding round ‘B’ Division match of the Mumbai Cricket Association-organised MCA Women’s League at the Matunga Gymkhana on Thursday.


Also Read: AUS vs NZ 2nd Test: Hazlewood's fifer puts Aussies in control on the opening day


Glorious CC with 14 points, including four bonus points, have emerged ‘B’ Divisions champions.


Meanwhile, Vedika Joshi’s fine knock of 57 runs helped Dahisar Sports Club defeat Sporting Union Club by 76 runs to seal the runner-up position.

MCA will declare the champions and runners-up of all the divisions at a later date.

