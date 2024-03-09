AUS vs NZ 2nd Test: Hazlewood's fifer puts Aussies in control on the opening day

By stumps, Australia were 124-4 and the deficit had been reduced to 38. Marnus Labuschagne was 45 not out at the close

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood after dismissing NZ’s Daryl Mitchell yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Josh Hazlewood took 5-31 as Australia bowled out New Zealand for 162 on the opening day of the second Test on Friday, overshadowing the 100th test appearances of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee.

Williamson made 17 in the course of an accelerating collapse of the NZ batting order in which Tom Latham’s 38 was the highest score. Southee made 26 in a 55-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Matt Henry (29) which was the highest of the innings. By stumps, Australia were 124-4 and the deficit had been reduced to 38. Marnus Labuschagne was 45 not out at the close.

