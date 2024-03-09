Moeen Ali heaps praises on Ben Stokes' captaincy despite disappointing performance vs India

Ali, who has retired from Tests, said Stokes deserves plenty of credit for ensuring England are better than average

Moeen Ali

All-rounder Moeen Ali has lavished praise on England skipper Ben Stokes despite the underwhelming Test performance against India, saying the all-rounder is special for the way he has transformed the side into an “amazing and entertaining” unit.

Ali, who has retired from Tests, said Stokes deserves plenty of credit for ensuring England are better than average.

“I had Joe Root and Alastair Cook as my captains, but Stokesy was just different. The way he’s taking the game and team forward, it’s really amazing. He took England from not playing great cricket to amazing and entertaining cricket,” Ali told ESPNCricinfo.

