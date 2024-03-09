Breaking News
Moeen Ali heaps praises on Ben Stokes captaincy despite disappointing performance vs India
Moeen Ali heaps praises on Ben Stokes' captaincy despite disappointing performance vs India

Updated on: 09 March,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Ali, who has retired from Tests, said Stokes deserves plenty of credit for ensuring England are better than average

Moeen Ali

Listen to this article
x
00:00

All-rounder Moeen Ali has lavished praise on England skipper Ben Stokes despite the underwhelming Test performance against India, saying the all-rounder is special for the way he has transformed the side into an “amazing and entertaining” unit.


Also Read: Shubman Gill's father not happy with son batting at no.3 position


Ali, who has retired from Tests, said Stokes deserves plenty of credit for ensuring England are better than average. 


“I had Joe Root and Alastair Cook as my captains, but Stokesy was just different. The way he’s taking the game and team forward, it’s really amazing. He took England from not playing great cricket to amazing and entertaining cricket,” Ali told ESPNCricinfo.

