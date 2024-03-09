Shubman Gill's father not happy with son batting at no.3 position

Lakhwinder, who continues to train with Shubman whenever he is home in Mohali, also doesn’t agree with his son’s decision to bat at three

Shubman Gill’s first coach and father, Lakhwinder, says his son stepping out to the bowlers again has allowed him to get back among the runs in Test cricket though he doesn’t agree with his decision to bat at No. 3.

His father, who watched Shubman get to his second hundred of the series with a slog sweep here on Friday, spoke about the reasons that helped the India batter arrest his slide in red ball cricket. “Stepping out has made a big difference, he had stopped doing that and that created pressure. Since his U-16 days, he has been stepping out to the spinners and pacers as well to cut the movement,” Lakhwinder told PTI.

Lakhwinder, who continues to train with Shubman whenever he is home in Mohali, also doesn’t agree with his son’s decision to bat at three. “He should have continued to open. It is not right at all I feel. When you sit in dressing room for longer, the pressure tends to increase. No. 3 is not opening neither it is a middle-order spot,” he said.

