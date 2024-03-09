Breaking News
Shubman Gill's father not happy with son batting at no.3 position
Shubman Gill's father not happy with son batting at no.3 position

Updated on: 09 March,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Dharamsala
PTI |

Lakhwinder, who continues to train with Shubman whenever he is home in Mohali, also doesn’t agree with his son’s decision to bat at three

Lakhwinder Gill

Shubman Gill’s first coach and father, Lakhwinder, says his son stepping out to the bowlers again has allowed him to get back among the runs in Test cricket though he doesn’t agree with his decision to bat at No. 3.


Also Read: Ranji final build-up: Hard work paying off, says Mulani


His father, who watched Shubman get to his second hundred of the series with a slog sweep here on Friday, spoke about the reasons that helped the India batter arrest his slide in red ball cricket. “Stepping out has made a big difference, he had stopped doing that and that created pressure. Since his U-16 days, he has been stepping out to the spinners and pacers as well to cut the movement,” Lakhwinder told PTI.


Lakhwinder, who continues to train with Shubman whenever he is home in Mohali, also doesn’t agree with his son’s decision to bat at three. “He should have continued to open. It is not right at all I feel. When you sit in dressing room for longer, the pressure tends to increase. No. 3 is not opening neither it is a middle-order spot,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

Shubman Gill India vs England India vs England Test series test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update
