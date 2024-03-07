IND vs ENG Tests: BCCI president Roger Binny passes big statement on Ben Stokes

The hosts have already taken a lead of 3-1 in the IND vs ENG Tests and are looking in a good position to make it 4-1 after dismissing England for 218 in their first essay. India ended Day 1 of the fifth test with 135 for the loss of one wicket

Roger Binny (Pic: File Pic)

Former Indian pacer and current BCCI President Roger Binny feels that aggressive captaincy of Ben Stokes is the reason for England's downfall. Rohit Sharma's patience and tactical nous has outshined Stoke's captaincy in the IND vs ENG Tests.

The hosts have already taken a lead of 3-1 in the IND vs ENG Tests and are looking in a good position to make it 4-1 after dismissing England for 218 in their first essay. India ended Day 1 of the fifth test with 135 for the loss of one wicket.

"Well, the captaincy of Ben Stokes so far he has been more aggressive, and I think that has been the (reason for their) downfall in the few Test matches," Binny, who is here to watch the proceedings, told PTI Video in an exclusive chat.

Roger Binny represented India in 27 Test and 72 ODIs between 1979 and 1987. The former Indian pacer didn't find it prudent on the part of English willow wielders to take an all-or-nothing approach on most occasions against a quality Indian spin attack.

"Being so aggressive and trying to take on the Indian spinners in difficult times (situations) rather than hanging around and trying to make a big score," said Binny.

Th BCCI president seems to be very impressed with Rohit Sharma's leadership, the way he waited for opportunities to dominate over the oppositions.

"Rohit Sharma again has been very tactful. You know he knew exactly what he wanted to do and he got his bowlers to do that."

England started the series with a victory in Hyderabad but things have gone downhill for them since then. So what changed?

"I don't think England changed their strategy. They went on the same attacking mode like what they did in the first Test match. But, I think, Rohit was more patient because he had the first Test in his pocket at one stage and then he let it go. He was patient enough in the next two Tests and won both."

England on the opening day of the final Test were 100 for 1 at one stage before being all out for 218 and Binny believes that only they are to be blamed for this downfall.

"I think England have themselves to blame for the situation they are in at the moment. I think they started well in the morning, they looked as if they would put up a fighting score.

"So far, it has been India's day. They have been batting well also so far and I think the Test series has been very one-sided after the first Test that England won. From then onwards, the Indian team has done well and it has dominated the series."

(With PTI Inputs)