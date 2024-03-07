IND vs ENG 5th Test: Rohit, Jaiswal pummel England after Kuldeep, Ashwin spin show

Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 52 runs in 83 deliveries and Yashasvi Jaiswal's 57 runs in 58 balls plundered 104 runs for the opening wicket in just 20.4 overs as India swiftly closed in on England's first innings total of 218 on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: AFP)

After the spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin bamboozled visitors for 218 in their first innings, fifties from Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal took India to 135 for the loss of one wicket on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test on Thursday.

The hosts now trail by 83 runs. Jaiswal departed after scoring his fifty. He was stumped by Ben Foakes on a Shoaib Bashir's delivery. Shubman Gill shouldered the Indian skipper at 26 not out.

Kuldeep Yadav's five wickets for 72 runs and Ashwin's four-wicket haul in his 100th test helped the side bundle England for 218 in their first innings on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test. However, India's march to command started in the second session when they reduced the visitors to 194 for eight at tea as Kuldeep engineered a middle-order collapse that saw England lose three wickets for no run.

All of a sudden England found themselves reeling at 175 for six from three down on the same score.

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also registered a wicket as the Indian troika shared all the 10 wickets for the day. Zak Crawley was the lone warrior from England's perspective. He smashed 79 runs in 108 deliveries. England's Jonny Bairstow who also made his 100th Test appearance failed to convert his start into big innings. He scored 29 runs in 18 balls including 2 fours and 2 sixes. The visitors' skipper Ben Stokes returned to the pavilion with a duck registered to his name.

Jadeja trapped Root in front with a straighter one after beating the English batter's outside edge on the previous ball. Stokes was the fifth victim of Kuldeep who had the opposition skipper plumb in front with a googly. Kuldeep ended up bowling 15 overs straight on either side of the lunch and afternoon session.

Brief scores of IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 1

England (1st innings): 218 all out in 57.4 overs (Zak Crawley 79; Kuldeep Yadav 5/72, R Ashwin 4/51)

India (1st Innings): 135/1 in 30 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 57, Rohit Sharma 52 batting).

(With PTI Inputs)