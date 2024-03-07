Breaking News
"I think we’ve definitely progressed as a team": England skipper Ben Stokes

Updated on: 07 March,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Dharamsala
AFP |

The visitors won the opener, but India bounced back to win the next three ahead of the final match here starting today

Ben Stokes at Dharamsala yesterday. Pic/PTI

England captain Ben Stokes said on Wednesday his team had “progressed” during their tough tour of India, with debutants Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir shining despite the tourists losing the five-match series. The visitors won the opener, but India bounced back to win the next three ahead of the final match here starting today. 


Also Read: Feature race poses a riddle


“At 3-1 you think it’s not been a success, but I look at it with completely different angles to that and I think we’ve definitely progressed as a team, even though we haven’t got the results we wanted,” Stokes told reporters.


“But you say India haven’t had some of their best players, you look at the players we came out here with. We were written off completely before we had even played a game this series,” he added. “Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, people couldn’t believe we’d picked them. Look at what they’ve managed to achieve on this trip.”

