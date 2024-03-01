Breaking News
Shoaib Bashir is the new Ashwin, says Vaughan

Updated on: 02 March,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

His magnificent performance included a five-wicket haul in the first innings

Michael Vaughan and Shoaib Bashir

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels England have discovered a “world-class superstar” in young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who has the skills to emulate the success of India’s Ravichandran Ashwin.


Despite England’s five-wicket loss in Ranchi, 20-year-old Bashir, playing only his second Test, impressed as he returned with a match haul of eight wickets. His magnificent performance included a five-wicket haul in the first innings.


Ashwin, on the other hand, is regarded as one of the best off-spinners in the history of Test cricket. The senior spinner recently became only the second Indian bowler to snare 500 wickets in the longest format and is set for his 100th Test in Dharamsala next week against England.


“One of the great weeks, celebrating another world-class superstar that we’ve unearthed, Shoaib Bashir. That’s what we’re celebrating. Second Test match, eight wickets, he’s the new Ravi Ashwin, and we’ve unearthed him. “So, we’re celebrating a new superstar in English cricket,” Vaughan said on Club Prairie Fire’s YouTube channel.

england team india ravichandran ashwin sports news cricket news
