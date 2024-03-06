Feature race poses a riddle

Amazonia, trained by Deepesh Narredu, must be looking to turn the tables on Son Of A Gun (trainer: Narendra Lagad), but will need loads of luck on her side to pull it off.

The Rajpipla Trophy for class I horses, which is slated as the feature event of Thursday's seven-race card at Mahalaxmi, appears to be very tricky. Though only four horses are in the fray, the fact that they have taken turns to finish ahead of one another on multiple occasions makes the solution more difficult. Amazonia, trained by Deepesh Narredu, must be looking to turn the tables on Son Of A Gun (trainer: Narendra Lagad), but will need loads of luck on her side to pull it off.

First race at 4.30 pm.

Selections:

M H Ahmedbhoy Cup (Class IV; 2400m)

Chat 1, Alpha Domino 2, Willy Wonkaa 3.

A F S Talyarkhan Cup (For 3y; 1200m)

Santissimo 1, Raise The Stakes 2, Redouble 3.

Rajpipla Trophy (Class I; 1200m)

Amazonia 1, Son Of A Gun 2, Cellini 3.

T M Goculdas Plate (Class III; 1400m)

Waikiki 1, Misty 2, Lord And Master 3.

Edgar DeSylva Trophy For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)

Fiery Red 1, Queens Pride 2, Fidato 3.

Narayandas J Dave Plate - Div II (Class V; 1400m)

Dagger's Strike 1, Operation Finale 2, Zip Along 3.

Narayandas J Dave Plate - Div I (Class V; 1400m)

Ricochet 1, Tanhaiyaan 2, Good Deeds 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Enlightened (5-1) & High Spirit (6-7)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.