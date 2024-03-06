Breaking News
Mumbai: In Juhu, the dust never settles
Maoist links case: Every police goof-up caught by High Court
Mumbai: The Rs 150-cr blunder bridge
Mumbai: Hoax bomb call lands husband in jail
Mumbai: Commuters exasperated as CR digs up recently-widened Dadar station platform
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Feature race poses a riddle
<< Back to Elections 2024

Feature race poses a riddle

Updated on: 07 March,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Amazonia, trained by Deepesh Narredu, must be looking to turn the tables on Son Of A Gun (trainer: Narendra Lagad), but will need loads of luck on her side to pull it off.

Feature race poses a riddle

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Feature race poses a riddle
x
00:00

The Rajpipla Trophy for class I horses, which is slated as the feature event of Thursday's seven-race card at Mahalaxmi, appears to be very tricky. Though only four horses are in the fray, the fact that they have taken turns to finish ahead of one another on multiple occasions makes the solution more difficult. Amazonia, trained by Deepesh Narredu, must be looking to turn the tables on Son Of A Gun (trainer: Narendra Lagad), but will need loads of luck on her side to pull it off.


First race at 4.30 pm.


Also Read: Indian Derby winner Enabler passes away


Selections:

M H Ahmedbhoy Cup (Class IV; 2400m)
Chat 1, Alpha Domino 2, Willy Wonkaa 3.

A F S Talyarkhan Cup (For 3y; 1200m)
Santissimo 1, Raise The Stakes 2, Redouble 3.

Rajpipla Trophy (Class I; 1200m)
Amazonia 1, Son Of A Gun 2, Cellini 3.

T M Goculdas Plate (Class III; 1400m)
Waikiki 1, Misty 2, Lord And Master 3.

Edgar DeSylva Trophy For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)
Fiery Red 1, Queens Pride 2, Fidato 3.

Narayandas J Dave Plate - Div II (Class V; 1400m)
Dagger's Strike 1, Operation Finale 2, Zip Along 3.

Narayandas J Dave Plate - Div I (Class V; 1400m)
Ricochet 1, Tanhaiyaan 2, Good Deeds 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Enlightened (5-1) & High Spirit (6-7)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mahalaxmi mahalaxmi racecourse Mahalaxmi racetrack royal western india turf club sports news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK