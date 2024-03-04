Indian Derby winner Enabler passes away

Malesh said Enabler succumbed to a serious bacterial infection, despite the best efforts of veterinarian Dr Gaurishankar

Yash Narredu with Enabler after winning the Indian Derby at the Mahalaxmi racecourse last month

Exactly one month after he enthralled the crowds at the Mahalaxmi racecourse with his sensational Indian Derby victory, Enabler, the four year old colt by Ruler Of The World out of Rozene, passed away at Kolkata on Monday. Enabler had developed high fever after traveling to Kolkata for the Indian Turf Invitation Cup, and was diagnosed for serious lung infection, which had ruled him out of the big race.

“We are devastated,” trainer Malesh Narredu told mid-day, “I was with him during his last moments, it was very tragic.” Malesh said Enabler succumbed to a serious bacterial infection, despite the best efforts of veterinarian Dr Gaurishankar.

“His condition deteriorated very badly in the last couple of days,” the trainer added, “in fact, with heavy heart we were considering euthanizing him—we were just waiting to hear from the lab where his samples were sent. But his kidneys had perhaps stopped functioning, and he breathed his last around 11.15 am.”

Malesh Narredu’s son, Yash, who had partnered Enabler in all his victories, including the Indian Derby, was inconsolable after the demise of the champion horse. “Yash hasn’t stopped crying,” said Malesh, “It was his first Derby winner, and they shared such a deep bond—it’s going to be very hard for him to get over this loss.”