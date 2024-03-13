In the final on Sunday, the Capitals will play the winner of the eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Delhi Capitals. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article WPL 2024: Shafali Verma's heroics help DC defeat GG to reach the finals x 00:00

The big-hitting Shafali Verma led the way with a blazing 37-ball 71 as a dominant Delhi Capitals secured direct qualification into the final of the Women’s Premier League with a seven-wicket hammering of Gujarat Giants here on Wednesday.

Table-toppers Delhi Capitals entered the game looking to bag a direct spot in the final and once their bowlers restricted Giants to 126 for nine with a disciplined show at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the hosts inched closer to realising their goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: ICC Test rankings: R Ashwin rises to No. 1 spot, Rohit Sharma moves to number 6

In the final on Sunday, the Capitals will play the winner of the eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. As she is wont to, Shafali launched into a furry of boundaries, including hitting five sixes and seven fours, to help her side complete the chase of 127 without much ado.

DC finished the game with as many as 41 balls remaining. Shafali reached her fifty in just 28 balls. She got to the landmark with a four over extra cover off Mannat Kashyap.

Brief scores

GG 126-9 in 20 overs (B Fulmali 42; M Mani 2-9, M Kapp 2-17, S Pandey 2-23) lost to DC 129-3 in 13.1 overs (S Verma 71, J Rodrigues 38*; T Kanwar 2-20) by seven wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever