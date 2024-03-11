Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News
Mooney, Shabnam guide Gujarat Giants to win over UP Warriorz

Updated on: 11 March,2024 10:55 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Australian Mooney smashed an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls and then Shabnam (3/11) put the Warriorz on the mat with the wickets of Alyssa Healy (4) and Chamari Athapaththu (0) in the first over itself

At one stage UP Warriorz were in dire straits, losing four wickets for just 16 on the board (Pic: @wplt20/X)

Gujarat Giants scored an eight-run win against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League match here with Beth Mooney scoring a fine unbeaten half-century and teenager Shabnam Shakil complementing her skipper with her incisive bowling here on Monday.


Australian Mooney smashed an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls and then Shabnam (3/11) put the Warriorz on the mat with the wickets of Alyssa Healy (4) and Chamari Athapaththu (0) in the first over itself.


Also Read: Mumbai's ‘Ranji’ dynasty


At one stage UP Warriorz were in dire straits, losing four wickets for just 16 on the board before a valiant unbeaten 88 off 60 balls by Deepti Sharma saw them challenge the rivals. But she ran out of overs.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 152 for 8 (Laura Wolvaardt 43, Beth Mooney 74; Sophie Ecclestone 3/38, Deepti Sharma 2/22) beat UP Warriorz 144 for 5 (Deepti Sharma 88 not out, Poonam Khemnar 36; Shabnam Shakil 3/11) by 8 runs. 

