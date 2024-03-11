Young Indian fielders in the Warriorz side committed basic mistakes in catching and holding fort in the deep cost, which cost the team an extra 25 runs

Mooney, for a better part of her knock, scored at a run-a-ball and then the profligacy of the UP Warriorz fielders helped her get some extra boundaries (Pic: @ani_digital/X)

UP Warriorz's spin troika of Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma and Rajeswari Gayakwad made life miserable for wooden spooners Gujarat Giants before Beth Mooney's unbeaten 74 gave them some breathing space with a total of 152 for eight in a WPL 2024 game on Monday.

Young Indian fielders in the Warriorz side committed basic mistakes in catching and holding fort in the deep cost, which cost the team an extra 25 runs.

Ecclestone (3/38 in 4 overs), Deepti (2/22 in 4 overs) and Gayakwad (1/28 in 4 overs) tightened the noose on the Giants after Mooney and Wolvaardt (43 off 30 balls) added 60 in 7.5 overs to lay a solid foundation.

However, things went haywire from thereon for the Giants as once Wolvardt was dismissed, Ecclestone and Deepti choked the run-flow and got the valuable wickets in the process.

Gujarat's Indian talent has been below par, and once again the likes of Bharati Fulmali, Dayalan Hemlatha and Tanuja Kanwer flattered to deceive with poor game sense and shot selection that left a lot to be desired.

With Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner struggling this season, there has been a lot of pressure on Wolvardt and Mooney.

Mooney, for a better part of her knock, scored at a run-a-ball and then the profligacy of the UP Warriorz fielders helped her get some extra boundaries.

The likes of Shweta Sehrwat, Poonam Khemnar and Saima Thakor are still not ready for top-flight cricket and some distance away from being decent fielders for this level.

Meanwhile, Giants skipper Beth Mooney won the toss and opted to bat. They have struggled to make their mark in the second season of the WPL 2024, unable to find the rhythm and have a single win throughout the campaign. On the other hand, Warriorz have the potential to go past Royal Challengers Bangalore on points and move to the third spot.

"We are going to bat. It has been working for us batting first and putting runs on the board. We have got a real opportunity to upset a few teams. One change for us," Mooney said during the time of the toss.

"We will come out with the ball first and see if we can see the job done. We have got a nice couple of days off. We need a win to keep the tournament alive and hopefully, we get that done first. Three changes for us," Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy said.

Squads:

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharati Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Md Shakil

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani.

(With agency inputs)