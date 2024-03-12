Breaking News
IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant declared fit, set to make comeback for Delhi Capitals

Updated on: 12 March,2024 01:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In the IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals' first clash is set to be played against Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Punjab. Rishabh Pant has represented DC since 2016 and scored 2,838 runs in 98 matches at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of over 147, with a century and 15 fifties to his name

Rishabh Pant (Pic: BCCI)

Rishabh Pant who suffered a horrific accident in the year 2022 has been declared fit to feature in IPL 2024. The BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah updated on Pant's fitness.


"After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024.", read the BCCI statement.


Rishabh Pant has represented DC since 2016 and scored 2,838 runs in 98 matches at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of over 147, with a century and 15 fifties to his name.


Also Read: IN PHOTOS | WPL 2024: Deepti Sharma's top performances

The IPL 2024 is set to begin from March 22 with Chennai Super Kings to play against Royal Challengers Banglore at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In the IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals' first clash is set to be played against Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Punjab.

Delhi Capitals will be playing their home fixtures at Vizag on March 31 and April 3 against CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will not be available to host the matches just days after hosting the Women's Premier League final on March 17.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy final: Sachin Tendulkar watches match on Day 3 at Wankhede Stadium

DC's other fixtures till April 7 include a March 28 match against the Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur and against the Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on April 7.

The statement also provided an update on Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna's medical health.

"Prasidh Krishna: The fast bowler underwent surgery on February 23rd, 2024, on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and will resume rehab at the National Cricket Academy soon. He will not be able to take part in the upcoming TATA IPL 2024.

Mohd Shami: The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024." read the BCCI statement.

Mohammed Shami displayed an outstanding show with the ball during the global showpiece which was hosted by Indian last year. The pacer ended the tournament as a leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets to his name.

(With ANI Inputs)

