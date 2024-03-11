Breaking News
I targeted Richas toes during the last delivery Jess Jonassen
"I targeted Richa's toes during the last delivery": Jess Jonassen

Updated on: 11 March,2024 05:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Jess Jonassen (Pic: AFP)

Delhi Capitals' spinner Jess Jonassen is happy that she executed a perfect delivery which didn't allow Banglore's Richa Ghosh to score the final runs in the Women's Premier League 2024.


Jonassen also admitted that she has not been bowling well since the day she became the "Purple Cap" holder.


Needing 17 runs off just the last six deliveries, RCB's Richa smashed two huge sixes. Richa was unable to complete a single on the last delivery to take the match into the Super Over.


"In the last ball, I targeted on her toes, I think (I) executed well and thankfully it went straight to Shafali, who got it in quick enough. And coming away with the one-run win felt nice after the heartbreaking loss by one run in the previous game," Jonassen was quoted as saying in a media release.

Jess Jonassen is currently the leading wicket-taker in the WPL 2024. She bagged 10 wickets in just 5 matches. "Since I've got that Purple Cap on my head, I've been quite ordinary with the ball. Ideally, I'd love to keep taking wickets, but I haven't been as consistent as I was in those first couple of matches that I've played."

"I'm probably my harshest critic. It's something to be mindful of and keep rectifying. I always want to try and do my best for whatever team I'm a part of," she added.

Sunday's game was the closest of encounters that one has witnessed this season and Jonassen knew things went wrong once Richa hit her for a straight six.

"I internally knew that at the start of the over, if I could set it up without going for a boundary in one of the first two balls, then we were sort of well and truly on the front foot.

"But, getting hit for a massive six down the ground was not ideal, and then I gave it too much air for her in the second last ball."

(With PTI Inputs)

WPL 2024 delhi capitals sports news Women’s Indian Premier League 2024 cricket news
