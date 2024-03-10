Breaking News
Jemimah Capsey take Delhi to 181 5 against RCB
Jemimah-Capsey take Delhi to 181-5 against RCB

Updated on: 11 March,2024 06:55 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

However, young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil grabbed four for 26 in her four overs and was brilliant at the business end of the DC innings to put brakes on the home team’s scoring.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey

Jemimah Rodrigues displayed her complete mastery over slow bowlers with a 26-ball half-century that propelled Delhi Capitals to a competitive 181 for 5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a WPL match here on Sunday.


At the time of going to press, RCB were 32-1 in five overs. However, young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil grabbed four for 26 in her four overs and was brilliant at the business end of the DC innings to put brakes on the home team’s scoring.


Rodrigues brought out sweeps, cuts, pulls and the exquisite inside out lofted drive from the closet to score 58 off 34 balls adding 97 runs in just 10.1 overs for the third wicket in the process with Alice Capsey (48 off 32 balls), who used the long handle to good effect during the slog overs.

This was after Shafali Verma (23 off 18 balls) and Meg Lanning (29 off 26 balls) added 54 for the opening stand. Rodrigues depended on her solid touch play, immaculate timing and deft placements to get eight fours and a six.

Brief scores
DC 181-5 in 20 overs (J Rodrigues 58, A Capsey 48; S Patil 4-26) v RCB (scores incomplete)

Women’s Indian Premier League 2024 Jemimah Rodrigues delhi capitals royal challengers bangalore sports news cricket news
