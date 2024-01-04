Jemi backs skipper Kaur in run-drought

Asked what she did differently compared to Kaur, Rodrigues explained: “Harry di [Kaur] played for me. So, now, when she’s not scoring, it’s my responsibility because I’m batting so well. I need to make sure that I bat for her and I bat for everyone in the team

Jemimah Rodrigues. Pic/AFP

Jemimah Rodrigues, who emerged as India’s leading run-getter in the three Women’s ODIs against Australia after Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield (260 runs), spoke in support of captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who had scores of 9, 5 and 3 in the three ODIs.

Asked what she did differently compared to Kaur, Rodrigues explained: “Harry di [Kaur] played for me. So, now, when she’s not scoring, it’s my responsibility because I’m batting so well. I need to make sure that I bat for her and I bat for everyone in the team.”

