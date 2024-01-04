Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jemi backs skipper Kaur in run drought

Jemi backs skipper Kaur in run-drought

Updated on: 04 January,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
G Krishnan | sports@mid-day.com

Asked what she did differently compared to Kaur, Rodrigues explained: “Harry di [Kaur] played for me. So, now, when she’s not scoring, it’s my responsibility because I’m batting so well. I need to make sure that I bat for her and I bat for everyone in the team

Jemimah Rodrigues. Pic/AFP

Jemimah Rodrigues, who  emerged as India’s leading run-getter in the three Women’s ODIs against Australia after Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield (260 runs), spoke in support of captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who had scores of 9, 5 and 3 in the three ODIs.


Also Read: T20I series is going to be awesome: Litchfield


Asked what she did differently compared to Kaur, Rodrigues explained: “Harry di [Kaur] played for me. So, now, when she’s not scoring, it’s my responsibility because I’m batting so well. I need to make sure that I bat for her and I bat for everyone in the team.” 


