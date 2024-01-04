With the three-match T20I series commencing on Friday at the DY Patil Stadium, world champions Australia will look to finish their tour of India on a high, having already blanked India in the ODIs that concluded on Tuesday after losing the one-off Test the preceding week

Phoebe Litchfield

Listen to this article T20I series is going to be awesome: Litchfield x 00:00

Australia have dominated India in white ball formats, winning 43 ODIs and losing only 10, while in the T20Is, it is 24 wins and six losses with one tie in 31 head-to-head clashes.

With the three-match T20I series commencing on Friday at the DY Patil Stadium, world champions Australia will look to finish their tour of India on a high, having already blanked India in the ODIs that concluded on Tuesday after losing the one-off Test the preceding week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: KSA under-12 cricket trials on Jan 8

Player of the ODI series, Australia opening batter Phoebe Litchfield, said on Tuesday night: “The T20 series is going to be awesome. India are knocking on the door for a top spot in T20 standings. For us, it will hopefully be winning some more games.”

With two fifties and her second ODI hundred for an aggregate of 260 runs, Litchfield, 20, reflected on the ODI series: “It was a really enjoyable series, to come after losing the Test, to score runs, take blinders. Definitely enjoyed it.”