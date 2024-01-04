KSA under-12 cricket trials on Jan 8

layers born after 1-9-2011 are eligible for the trials to be held at KSA ground, Cross Maidan, on January 8 between 3.30pm and 6 pm
The Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) will be conducting boys under-12 selection trials for the MCA Bhaskar Trophy tournament and other tournaments. Players born after 1-9-2011 are eligible for the trials to be held at KSA ground, Cross Maidan, on January 8 between 3.30pm and 6 pm.
For further details contact, Bala Shetty (coach): 96191 72047 or Deepak: 9820877365.