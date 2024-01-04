KSA under-12 cricket trials on Jan 8

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 January,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

layers born after 1-9-2011 are eligible for the trials to be held at KSA ground, Cross Maidan, on January 8 between 3.30pm and 6 pm

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

The Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) will be conducting boys under-12 selection trials for the MCA Bhaskar Trophy tournament and other tournaments. Players born after 1-9-2011 are eligible for the trials to be held at KSA ground, Cross Maidan, on January 8 between 3.30pm and 6 pm.


Also Read: U-19 Giles Shield: Anjuman-I-Islam’s Vedant bags nine wickets against Oxford PS


For further details contact, Bala Shetty (coach): 96191 72047 or Deepak: 9820877365.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

