U-19 Giles Shield: Anjuman-I-Islam’s Vedant bags nine wickets against Oxford Public School

Leg-spinner Vedant Gore claimed nine wickets in the match, but his efforts went in vain as his school Anjuman-I-Islam CST suffered a first innings defeat to Oxford Public School, Kandivli, in the first round of the U-14 Giles Shield cricket tournament on Wednesday.

Oxford scored 165 in 48.3 overs with Arhan Patel top-scoring with 56 even as Vedant claimed 4-46. Teammate Salman Khan took 3-23.

Anjuman were then bowled out for 141 in 53.2 overs with left-arm spinner Neel Patil bagging 4-29. Buoyed by his first innings show, Vedant helped bowl out Oxford for 107 with figures of 5-36. The game ended with Anjuman reaching 98-5.