Breaking News
Mumbaikars ask: What exactly are we paying for?
Mumbai: These paths are meant for parking?
Mumbai: BMC unveils ambitious plan to transform Octroi Nakas
Mumbai: Vidyavihar station’s double discharge platform speeds towards completion
Mumbai police crack down on lethal manja after officer’s death
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > U 19 Giles Shield Anjuman I Islams Vedant bags nine wickets against Oxford Public School

U-19 Giles Shield: Anjuman-I-Islam’s Vedant bags nine wickets against Oxford Public School

Updated on: 04 January,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Oxford scored 165 in 48.3 overs with Arhan Patel top-scoring with 56 even as Vedant claimed 4-46. Teammate Salman Khan took 3-23

U-19 Giles Shield: Anjuman-I-Islam’s Vedant bags nine wickets against Oxford Public School

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
U-19 Giles Shield: Anjuman-I-Islam’s Vedant bags nine wickets against Oxford Public School
x
00:00

Leg-spinner Vedant Gore claimed nine wickets in the match, but his efforts went in vain as his school Anjuman-I-Islam CST suffered a first innings defeat to Oxford Public School, Kandivli, in the first round of the U-14 Giles Shield cricket tournament on Wednesday.


Also Read: ‘Patty always finds a way for us’


Oxford scored 165 in 48.3 overs with Arhan Patel top-scoring with 56 even as Vedant claimed 4-46. Teammate Salman Khan took 3-23. 


Anjuman were then bowled out for 141 in 53.2 overs with left-arm spinner Neel Patil bagging 4-29. Buoyed by his first innings show, Vedant helped bowl out Oxford for 107 with figures of 5-36. The game ended with Anjuman reaching 98-5.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK