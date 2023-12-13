“The chairman [of selectors] should declare the names of the senior players whose approach is detrimental to the team’s success,” said Achrekar, who felt that the lack of quality in bench strength is not helping matters

Jagdish Achrekar

Listen to this article 'Time for some tough calls,' says ex-MCA Treasurer Jagdish Achrekar x 00:00

Jagdish Achrekar, until last year, the Hon Treasurer of the Mumbai Cricket Association, has called for some tough decisions to be made in the midst of gloom caused by Mumbai’s T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final exits.

“We are not bestowing faith in the new players. Though Ajit Yadav was included in the T20, he was dropped in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Aakash Anand of CCI was included on the basis of his performance in local tournaments,. He was in the squad for the Hazare Trophy quarter final, but was not included in the XI,” Achrekar said, citing a few examples. He also called for chief selector Raju Kulkarni to name the players who are not pulling their weight in the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: GEA fight back but SVIS bag slender lead on Day 2

“The chairman [of selectors] should declare the names of the senior players whose approach is detrimental to the team’s success,” said Achrekar, who felt that the lack of quality in bench strength is not helping matters.