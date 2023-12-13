In response to Swami Vivekanand’s first innings total of 288, General Education Academy batted cautiously to reach 265 for nine wickets from their stipulated 80 overs

Yuvraj Bhingare at CCI yesterday. Pic/Sameer Markande

GEA fight back but SVIS bag slender lead on Day 2

Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli) snatched a crucial 23-run first innings lead against General Education Academy (Chembur) on Day 2 of the three-day MSSA Harris Shield U-16 inter-school cricket final at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday.

In response to Swami Vivekanand’s first innings total of 288, General Education Academy batted cautiously to reach 265 for nine wickets from their stipulated 80 overs. Left-handed No. 3 batsman Yuvraj Bhingare, was his team’s top scorer with 65 off 194 balls, including eight boundaries. Yuvraj and opener Shardul Fagare (44) added 54 for the second wicket. Yuvraj then got together with skipper Atharva Shelake (51) to put on 77 for the third wicket. The southpaw was involved in another notable association of 66 runs with Aayush Shinde (63) for the fourth wicket.

Thereafter, General Education began losing wickets at regular intervals before a late charge from No. 11 Rohan Patil, who smashed a quickfire 15, including three successive fours off the final over, denied SVIS a substantial lead. At stumps, SVIS were one for no loss off one over in their second essay. The final day is poised for a thrilling finish as both SVIS and General English will get a stipulated 40 overs each.