Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Harris Shield Vedant Nirmals 182 helps SVIS to post 288 on day one

Harris Shield: Vedant Nirmal's 182 helps SVIS to post 288 on day one

Updated on: 12 December,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

After SVIS elected to bat, Vedant was watchful right from the start and played responsibly throughout his 237-minute stay at the crease

Vedant Nirmal at Brabourne yesterday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Vedant Nirmal at Brabourne yesterday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Opening batsman Vedant Nirmal, 15, put on a confident batting display to register his maiden century, scoring a 182-ball 103, as Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli) posted 288 all out in 75.2 overs against General Education Academy (Chembur) on Day One of the three-day MSSA inter-school Harris Shield boys U-16 cricket final at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.


After SVIS elected to bat, Vedant was watchful right from the start and played responsibly throughout his 237-minute stay at the crease. He stitched a 66-run stand with opening partner Hrishikesh Naik (22) in the first 15 overs. Later, he got together with No. 3 Yash Jambulkar (65) for a solid 114-run partnership to lay the foundation for a big total.


However, after completing his century, in a rush of blood, he attempted to loft off-spinner Harsh Nadkar for a six and was caught at long-off by Yuvan Sharma. Vedant struck 14 boundaries while Yash’s 89-ball knock contained 11 fours.

The General Education bowlers thereafter came roaring back. Spinners Anuj Kore (4-75), Rohan Patil (3-51) and Harsh (2-64) picked up wickets at regular intervals to prevent SVIS from getting to 300.At st umps, General Education were 12 for no loss after three overs with openers Shradul Fagare and Ruguved More batting on 11 and one respectively.

