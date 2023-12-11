Akshi received good support from teammates Kavita Choudhary, who managed to contribute with two goals and Dishika Gupta making her presence felt with one goal to complete the tally of goals to create history

The victorious Vasant Vihar girls U-12 team. Pics/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Vasant Vihar, Lakshdham emerge U-12 champions x 00:00

A brilliant five-star performance from Akshi Thakkar, 11, ensured Vasant Vihar High School made a dream debut, by winning the girls under-12 crown in the MSSA inter-school handball tournament.

Exhibiting excellent athleticism Akshi scored five goals in leading Vasant Vihar, who are participating in the MSSA handball tournament for the first time, to an authoritative 7-0 victory against an inexperienced Walsingham House School (Malabar Hill) in the final at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Inter-school cricket: Giles Shield hit by overage protest

Boys U-12 winners Lakshdham High School with the trophy

Akshi received good support from teammates Kavita Choudhary, who managed to contribute with two goals and Dishika Gupta making her presence felt with one goal to complete the tally of goals to create history.

Lakshdham High School (Goregaon) also emerged champions, easily defeating Kohinoor International School (Kurla) by a comfortable 9-3 scoreline in the boys under-12 final.

The Goregaon schoolboys showed good coordination and superb teamwork to assert their dominance throughout the match. The heroes of Lakshdham’s success were Ved Singh, who was the top-scorer with four goals, while Pratham helped himself to three goals while Keshav Agasti scored two to goals as Lakshdham finished on a high. Kohinoor scored their goals through a brace from Rohan Manda and one from Joshua Rodrigues.