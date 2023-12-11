Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Vasant Vihar Lakshdham emerge U 12 champions

Vasant Vihar, Lakshdham emerge U-12 champions

Updated on: 11 December,2023 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

The victorious Vasant Vihar girls U-12 team. Pics/Satej Shinde

A brilliant five-star performance from Akshi Thakkar, 11, ensured Vasant Vihar High School made a dream debut, by winning the girls under-12 crown in the MSSA inter-school handball tournament. 


Exhibiting excellent athleticism Akshi scored five goals in leading Vasant Vihar, who are participating in the MSSA handball tournament for the first time, to an authoritative 7-0 victory against an inexperienced Walsingham House School (Malabar Hill) in the final at Azad Maidan on Saturday.


Also Read: Inter-school cricket: Giles Shield hit by overage protest


Boys U-12 winners Lakshdham High School with the trophyBoys U-12 winners Lakshdham High School with the trophy

Akshi received good support from teammates Kavita Choudhary, who managed to contribute with two goals and Dishika Gupta making her presence felt with one goal to complete the tally of goals to create history.

Lakshdham High School (Goregaon) also emerged champions, easily defeating Kohinoor International School (Kurla) by a comfortable 9-3 scoreline in the boys under-12 final.

The Goregaon schoolboys showed good coordination and superb teamwork to assert their dominance throughout the match. The heroes of Lakshdham’s success were Ved Singh, who was the top-scorer with four goals, while Pratham helped himself to three goals while Keshav Agasti scored two to goals as Lakshdham finished on a high. Kohinoor scored their goals through a brace from Rohan Manda and one from Joshua Rodrigues.

