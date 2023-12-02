Giles Shield: Raza's nine-wicket haul secures win for Anjuman Islam

Later, medium-pacer Shane Raza ran through Parle Tilak (60 all out in 13.5 overs) to claim 9-20 for a 268-run win

Anjuman-Islam’s Shane Raza at Matunga Gymkhana yesterday

It rained runs at Matunga on Friday as Kanchan HS, Nalasopara, and Anjuman-Islam posted 300-plus totals in the 45-overs-a-side MSSA U-14 Giles Shield cricket tournament on Friday.

At Matunga Gymkhana, Kanchan HS openers Ayush Valam (113) and Rudra Bari (101) hit centuries against St Stanislaus, Bandra. Ayush and Rudra put on 245 for the first wicket before St Stanislaus were bowled out for 128, eventuating in a 211-run victory for Kanchan HS.

At the nearby Dadar Parsee Zorastrian CC pitch, Anjuman-Islam piled up 328-5 in their alloted 45 overs with Kabir Jagtap (136 not out) and Mohd Sadim (104 not out) toying with the Parle Tilak Vidya Mandir bowling.

Later, medium-pacer Shane Raza ran through Parle Tilak (60 all out in 13.5 overs) to claim 9-20 for a 268-run win.