IES New English were 69-4 after 21 overs at close of play

Off-spinner Rohan Patil of General Education Academy yesterday. Pic/Gordon D’Costa

Listen to this article GEA offie Rahul shines with 6-32 x 00:00

In dramatic fashion General Education Academy (Chembur) snatched a tense one-run first innings lead against fancied Springfield (Khar) and ensured a semi-final win on an interesting second day of the MSSA inter-school Harris Shield boys’ U-16 cricket tournament at Bombay Gymkhana on Wednesday.

After being dismissed for 174 in their first innings, the General Education Academy (GEA) bowlers rose to the challenge, in particular off-spinner Rohan Patil, who claimed 6-32 and was involved in the crucial run out of non-striker Shubham Shaikh (No. 9 batsman) to help restrict Springfield to 173 all out in 52.4 overs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Deshpande, Mulani shines after securing a dominating win over Puducherry by seven wickets

In the second semi-final, Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli) defeated IES New English School (Bandra) via first innings lead to set up a meeting with General Education Academy in a three-day final to be played at the Brabourne Stadium from December 11-13.

In the second semi-final at the MIG Cricket Club ground in Bandra, Swami Vivekanand dismissed IES New English for a paltry 176 runs in the 74.5 overs in their first innings and then posted a decent 216 all out in 58.5 overs to take a crucial 40-run first innings lead and clear their passage to the summit clash. IES New English were 69-4 after 21 overs at close of play.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever