Deshpande, Mulani shines after securing a dominating win over Puducherry by seven wickets

Updated on: 30 November,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side bundled out Puducherry for just 67 after electing to bowl

Riding on pacer Tushar Deshpande’s 4-11 and spinner Shams Mulani’s 3-19, Mumbai beat Puducherry by seven wickets in their Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Alur, Karnataka, on Wednesday.


Also Read: Splendid Shreyanka’s brilliant last over takes India ‘A’ over the line


The Ajinkya Rahane-led side bundled out Puducherry for just 67 after electing to bowl. In reply, Mumbai chased the target in just 12.3 overs to register their fourth consecutive win.


