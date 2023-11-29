Deshpande, Mulani shines after securing a dominating win over Puducherry by seven wickets

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side bundled out Puducherry for just 67 after electing to bowl

Riding on pacer Tushar Deshpande’s 4-11 and spinner Shams Mulani’s 3-19, Mumbai beat Puducherry by seven wickets in their Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Alur, Karnataka, on Wednesday.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side bundled out Puducherry for just 67 after electing to bowl. In reply, Mumbai chased the target in just 12.3 overs to register their fourth consecutive win.

