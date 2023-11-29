Splendid Shreyanka’s brilliant last over takes India ‘A’ over the line

Mani (1-28) ended Armitage’s 52-run knock, which was laced with three fours and one six.

Shreyanka Patil celebrates a wicket yesterday. Pic/BCCI

Minnu Mani’s India ‘A’ beat England ‘A’ by three runs in a thrilling first women’s T20 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Though it was a combined effort, the India ‘A’ bowlers made the difference with their disciplined bowling. The visitors were chasing 134-7 and required 13 runs to win off the last over bowled by off-spinner Shreyanka Patil (2-26), but managed just nine and lost a couple of wickets too.

Patil, 21, gave the visitors an early breakthrough when she clean bowled opener Grace Scrivens (7) in the second over of the innings. Then, left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap (1-21) dismissed Mady Villiers (20, 4x4) through mid-off fielder Prakashika Naik.

By the end of the Powerplay, England had 32 on the board but had lost both openers. Mumbai leg-spinner Naik (1-28) got her maiden wicket off her very first ball with Mani taking a fine running catch at cover. The dismissal ended No.4 Freya Kemp’s (1) five-ball stay at the wicket. Naik was unlucky not to get another wicket in her second over as Disha Kasat dropped Hollie Armitage at cover when on 30.

Armitage went on to get a half-century in 37 balls. No.5 Seren Smale (31, 2x4) gave Armitage good support in a 70-run stand. Mani (1-28) ended Armitage’s 52-run knock, which was laced with three fours and one six.

Lone pace bowler

India ‘A’ used six bowlers, out of which five were spinners with Kashvee Gautam (2-23) being the only pacer. When Gautam returned in the 18th over, England required 23 to win. Gautam bowled splendidly conceding just five runs and claimed two wickets.

Earlier, India ‘A’ openers Dinesh Vrinda (22, 3x4, 1x6) and Uma Chetry (9) started cautiously. With Vidarbha batter Kasat (25, 3x4) showing some intent, hitting a couple of good pull shots, India ‘A’ managed to score 54-2 in the first 10 overs. Number Four Gnanananda Divya (22, 3x4), who smashed a straight four off left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon (1-26), lost her leg stump on the very next ball while attempting a sweep shot off Gordon.

India’s 100 came in the 16th over, when Arushi Goel [15] took a single off pacer Issy Wong. Wong, who emerged the fourth highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps for Mumbai Indians in the inaugural Women’s Premier League last year, claimed 1-13.

Dean does it!

Left-hander Kanika Ahuja (19, 3x4) too failed to capitalise on a good start as she was beaten in the air by off-spinner Charlie Dean (2-19) and Smale did the rest behind the stumps to dislodge the bails. Patil was asked what was going through her mind before bowling the last over. “I bowled the first ball [wide, which went for four] and gave away five runs. I said okay, no problem, I am going to get the job done for my team. I kept calm. I had done this before. It’s not easy bowling in the death, though 13 runs were needed off the last over,” she said.

Brief scores

India ‘A’ 134-7 in 20 overs (D Kasat 25; C Dean 2-19, F Kemp 2-30) beat England ‘A’ 131-8 in 20 overs (H Armitage 52, S Smale 31; K Gautam 2-23, S Patil 2-26) by three runs