Breaking News
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains lash six districts of Marathwada
Maharashtra: 23-year-old man nabbed from UP for rape of 9-year-old girl
Some people did not like certain parts of Anand Dighe biopic: CM Shinde
Mahatma Gandhi mahapurush, PM Narendra Modi yugpurush: Vice President Dhankhar
Mumbai Police arrests two persons for posing as IPS officers, duping bank staffer of Rs 35.25 lakh
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mumbai edge out Railways by 26 runs

Mumbai edge out Railways by 26 runs

Updated on: 28 November,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

In reply, Railways scored 298-9 in 50 overs. Skipper Upendra Yadav’s fighting 102 and Vivek Singh’s 95 went in vain

Mumbai edge out Railways by 26 runs

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai edge out Railways by 26 runs
x
00:00

Riding on Jay Bista’s unbeaten 144 off 137 balls, Mumbai defeated Railways by 26 runs in a high-scoring Vijay Hazare Group ‘A’ match in Bangalore on Monday. 


Put into bat, Mumbai made a massive 324-5 in their allotted 50 overs. Opener Bista carried his bat through. Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar and Sarfaraz Khan scored 57, 41 and 38 runs respectively.


Also Read: This too shall pass!


In reply, Railways scored 298-9 in 50 overs. Skipper Upendra Yadav’s fighting 102 and Vivek Singh’s 95 went in vain. 

Mumbai pacers Mohit Avasthi and Tushar Deshpande picked four and three wickets respectively, while left-arm spinner Shams Mulani picked two wickets.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vijay hazare trophy sports news cricket news Indian Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK