Mumbai edge out Railways by 26 runs

In reply, Railways scored 298-9 in 50 overs. Skipper Upendra Yadav’s fighting 102 and Vivek Singh’s 95 went in vain

Riding on Jay Bista’s unbeaten 144 off 137 balls, Mumbai defeated Railways by 26 runs in a high-scoring Vijay Hazare Group ‘A’ match in Bangalore on Monday.

Put into bat, Mumbai made a massive 324-5 in their allotted 50 overs. Opener Bista carried his bat through. Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar and Sarfaraz Khan scored 57, 41 and 38 runs respectively.

Mumbai pacers Mohit Avasthi and Tushar Deshpande picked four and three wickets respectively, while left-arm spinner Shams Mulani picked two wickets.

