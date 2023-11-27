Breaking News
Musheer Khan excited to represent India in U-19 Asia Cup

Updated on: 27 November,2023 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Mumbai all-rounder Musheer Khan overjoyed at being selected to represent India at U-19 Asia Cup in Dubai; wants to emulate elder brother Sarfaraz

India U-19 player Musheer Khan

When Mumbai all-rounder Musheer Khan, 18, first went to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 10 years ago, he was excited to see his elder brother Sarfaraz Khan representing the country in the U-19 Asia Cup. Now, the top-order batsman and left-arm spinner can’t wait to wear the same India jersey in the U-19 Asia Cup starting on December 8 in Dubai.


“Getting an opportunity to represent my country is great. I am very happy and can’t express my feelings in words. I just want to carry forward my performance. I will try to give my best in the Asia Cup. I don’t want to look back from here. A lot of people have helped me to reach this stage. My Abbu [dad and coach Naushad] worked really hard for me and Mumbai Cricket Association also helped immensely,” Musheer told mid-day from Vijayawada on Sunday.


Sarfaraz KhanSarfaraz Khan

Musheer is representing India U-19 ‘A’ team in the ongoing Quadrangular U-19 one-day series featuring India U-19 ‘B’, England U-19 and Bangladesh U-19 teams. He scored 78 against India U-19 ‘B’, made 70 and took four for 31 against the Bangladesh U-19 side. 

Earlier, he emerged the top wicket-taker with 22 scalps and fourth highest run-getter with 438 in the recently-concluded U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy. Asked about the excitement of playing in the same tournament which Sarfaraz was part of when the Vijay Zol-led India beat Pakistan in the final at Sharjah in 2014, Musheer said: “Earlier, I was in UAE but haven’t played there yet. I went to Dubai to watch bhai [Sarfaraz] playing in the U-19 Asia Cup. I was too small and don’t remember the year. I hardly learnt anything from that trip as I was very young then, but I was excited to see bhai in Team India colours and was eagerly observing what he was doing. Abhi mai bahot, bahot jyada excited hu [I am very excited now]. I want to help India win the Asia Cup.”

Musheer revealed that former India batsman and India U-19 coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar is encouraging him to play his natural game. “Our coach Kanitkar sir is backing me to play my natural game and help the team’s cause. He guides me on how to play according to the situation. He advised me to stay at the wicket for a long time, read the situation and try to finish the game by remaining unbeaten,” Musheer signed off.

