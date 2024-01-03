“I’d like to congratulate [Khawaja] for the courage he has shown standing up for human values,” Albanese said. “He has shown courage, and the fact that the team has backed him in is a great thing”

Usman Khawaja

Listen to this article Australia PM praises Usman Khawaja’s courage in human rights stand x 00:00

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has praised Usman Khawaja’s courage amid his stand-off with the ICC after expressing solidarity with the victims of the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

“I’d like to congratulate [Khawaja] for the courage he has shown standing up for human values,” Albanese said. “He has shown courage, and the fact that the team has backed him in is a great thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Als0 Read: 'Cape' of hope!

“When Uzzie and Dave [David Warner] go out, it will be a very special moment, when you walk on to the SCG,” Albanese added. The SCG Test will mark the last time Khawaja and Warner will be walking out together to open the innings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever