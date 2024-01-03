Breaking News
Australia PM praises Usman Khawaja’s courage in human rights stand

Updated on: 03 January,2024 07:02 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

“I’d like to congratulate [Khawaja] for the courage he has shown standing up for human values,” Albanese said. “He has shown courage, and the fact that the team has backed him in is a great thing”

Usman Khawaja

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has praised Usman Khawaja’s courage amid his stand-off with the ICC after expressing solidarity with the victims of the conflict between Palestine and Israel.


“I’d like to congratulate [Khawaja] for the courage he has shown standing up for human values,” Albanese said. “He has shown courage, and the fact that the team has backed him in is a great thing.”


Als0 Read: 'Cape' of hope!


“When Uzzie and Dave [David Warner] go out, it will be a very special moment, when you walk on to the SCG,” Albanese added. The SCG Test will mark the last time Khawaja and Warner will be walking out together to open the innings.

