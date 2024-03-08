WPL 2024, DC vs UPW: Deepti's heroics hand UP Warriorz dramatic one-run win over Delhi Capitals

Breaking News
WPL 2024 DC vs UPW Deeptis heroics hand UP Warriorz dramatic one run win over Delhi Capitals
Updated on: 08 March,2024 10:47 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Deepti scalped four wickets for 19 runs in her quota of four overs, including a hat-trick as DC were bundled out for 137 in 19.5 overs

UP Warriorz (Pic: PTI)

Deepti Sharma's all-round heroics steered UP Warriorz to a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals in their Women's Premier League match here on Friday.


Opting to bat, Deepti Sharma (59) scored a fine fifty but DC bowlers managed to restrict UP Warriorz to a below-par 138 for 8. Alyssa Healy (29) and Grace Harris (14) were the others to manage double-digit figures for UP.


Also Read: IND vs ENG 5th Test: India reach 473/8 on Day 2, lead by 255 runs


In reply, skipper Meg Lanning slammed a 46-ball 60, her fourth fifty in the ongoing tournament, as DC looked in control to chase down the total, reaching 93 in the 14th over.

But Deepti scalped four wickets for 19 runs in her quota of four overs, including a hat-trick as DC were bundled out for 137 in 19.5 overs.

Saima Thakor (2/30) also snapped two wickets. For DC, Titas Sadhu (2/23) and Radha Yadav (2/16) picked two wickets each.

Brief Score:
UP Warriorz: 138 for 8 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 59; Titas Sadhu 2/23, Radha Yadav 2/16).
Delhi Capitals: 137 all out in 19.5 overs (Meg Lanning 60; Deepti Sharma 4/19).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

