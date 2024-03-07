Breaking News
BJP is 'washing machine' which people facing graft charges can join: Sharad Pawar
Banks have all details when it comes to loan default by farmers: Uddhav Thackeray
Arun Gawli's aide who jumped parole held in Navi Mumbai
Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 murder case
DRI busts gold smuggling syndicate, seizes over 16 kg gold and Rs 2.65 crore cash
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > WPL 2024 MI vs UPW Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs
<< Back to Elections 2024

WPL 2024, MI vs UPW: Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

Updated on: 07 March,2024 11:26 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Batting first, Mumbai Indians rode on Nat Sciver-Brunt's 45 and Amelia Kerr's 39 to post 160 for six after being 17 for two in the fourth over

WPL 2024, MI vs UPW: Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

Mumbai Indians (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
WPL 2024, MI vs UPW: Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs
x
00:00

Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs in their Women's Premier League match here on Thursday. Batting first, Mumbai Indians rode on Nat Sciver-Brunt's 45 and Amelia Kerr's 39 to post 160 for six after being 17 for two in the fourth over.


Also Read: IND vs ENG 5th Test: Jonny Bairstow achieves huge feat in his 100th test match


In reply, UP Warriorz were stopped at 118 for nine by a disciplined MI bowling unit to help the side register a clinical win.


Deepti Sharma waged a lone battle with a 36-ball 53.

Brief scores:
Mumbai Indians: 160/6 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 45, Amelia Kerr 39; Chamari Athapaththu 2/27).
UP Warriorz: 118/9 in 20 overs overs (Deepti Sharma 53; Saika Ishaque 3/27).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

WPL 2024 mumbai indians sports news cricket news Women’s Indian Premier League 2024
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK