WPL 2024, MI vs UPW: Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

Batting first, Mumbai Indians rode on Nat Sciver-Brunt's 45 and Amelia Kerr's 39 to post 160 for six after being 17 for two in the fourth over

Mumbai Indians (Pic: AFP)

Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs in their Women's Premier League match here on Thursday. Batting first, Mumbai Indians rode on Nat Sciver-Brunt's 45 and Amelia Kerr's 39 to post 160 for six after being 17 for two in the fourth over.

In reply, UP Warriorz were stopped at 118 for nine by a disciplined MI bowling unit to help the side register a clinical win.

Deepti Sharma waged a lone battle with a 36-ball 53.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 160/6 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 45, Amelia Kerr 39; Chamari Athapaththu 2/27).

UP Warriorz: 118/9 in 20 overs overs (Deepti Sharma 53; Saika Ishaque 3/27).

