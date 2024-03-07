IND vs ENG 5th Test: Jonny Bairstow achieves huge feat in his 100th test match

Along with Bairstow, premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also completed 100 tests for India during the IND vs ENG 5th Test. Jonny Bairstow also became the 17th cricketer to complete 100 test matches for England

Jonny Bairstow (Pic: AFP)

England batsman Jonny Bairstow who made his 100th appearance in the IND vs ENG 5th Test achieved a huge feat for the country.

Bairstow in his 100th test match crossed the 6000-run mark in the game's traditional format for England. The 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman accumulated 29 runs in 18 deliveries before the stroke of lunch on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test.

With this, he surpassed Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan and Ian Bell on the list of test runs for England. Currently, he is in the 17th place on England's list of most test runs.

He also became the 17th cricketer to complete 100 test matches for England. Before reaching the three-figure mark in Tests, Bairstow had amassed 5,974 runs in the 99 Test matches so far at an average of 36.42 with 12 hundred and 26 fifties. His highest score in this format is 167* which came against Sri Lanka at Lord's in 2016.

Other than Bairstow, some other players who have played 100 Tests for England are James Anderson (186), Stuart Broad (167), Alastair Cook (161), Joe Root (139), Ian Bell (118), Ben Stokes (101) and Andrew Strauss (100).

Along with Bairstow, premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also completed 100 tests for India during the IND vs ENG 5th Test. The spinner also claimed a four-wicket haul. Ashwin dismissed England's tail end which included Tom Hartley (6), Ben Foakes (24), Mark Wood (0) and James Anderson (0).

After England's top-order got spun by Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin came in to remove the lower-end batters and restrict England to a score of 218 on the opening day of the fifth Test.

With his four-wicket haul, Ashwin has now claimed 511 wickets and will look to add more to his tally in the second innings.

