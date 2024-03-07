Warriorz are falling short of 72 runs of securing a victory against Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur, Alyssa Healy (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article MI vs UPW highlights: Ishaque's three wickets helps Mumbai Indians win by 42 runs x 00:00

Mumbai Indians will definitely look to secure a win against UP Warriors following their defeat in the previous match against Delhi Capitals. Except, for Amanjot Kaur no other batter was able to score many runs against the Capitals. Amanjot played a knock of 42 runs in just 27 deliveries but her efforts went in vain as the match ended in Delhi's favour.

On the other hand, UP Warriorz will also enter the match after a loss against Royal Challengers Banglore. Skipper Alyssa Healy smashed 55 runs with the hope of chasing the target but failed to guide the team to the total. Warriorz's Deepti Sharma too played a knock of 33 runs but in the end, RCB won the match by 23 runs.

MI vs UPW live updates: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S. Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaer, and S.B. Keerthana.

UP Warriroz: Alyssa Healy (Captain), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell (withdrawn, replaced by Chamari Athapaththu), Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana.

MI vs UPW live updates: Predicted XI

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (C), K P Navgire, C Atapattu, GM Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, DB Sharma, Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, S Ecclestone, K Anjali Sarwani, RS Gayakwad, Saima Thakor.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), NR Sciver, H Kaur (C), AC Kerr, P Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, HY Kazi, S Ismail, S Ishaque.

MI vs UP live updates: Toss update

Mumbai Indians won the toss and have elected to bat first against UP Warriorz.

MI vs UPW live updates: Confirmed playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt.), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S. Sajana.

UP Warriroz: Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Uma Chetry.

MI vs UPW live updates

10: 40 PM: UPW- 118/9 (20)

Mumbai Indians' bowlers showcased extraordinary skills with the ball. Ishaque bagged three wickets, MI won the match by 42 runs

10: 28: UPW- 89/7 (17)

Warriorz are falling short of 72 runs of securing a victory against Mumbai Indians

10: 18 PM- Warriorz loses back-to-back wickets, reaches 75 for seven in 15 overs.

10: 02 PM: UPW- 58/4 (12)

Saika Ishaque registers another wicket for the side, Warriorz struggles at 58 for 4 after 12 overs.

9: 42 PM: UPW- 29/3 (8)

Warriorz reaches 29 runs for the loss of three wickets in eight overs. Ismail, Ishaque and Matthews registered one wicket each to their names.

9: 28 PM: UPW- 16/3 (5)

Warriorz keeps losing wickets in quick sessions and collapses to 16 for 3 in five overs.

9: 12 PM: UPW- 11/1 (2)

Kiran Navgire departs, Warriorz are 11 for the loss of one wicket

8: 50 PM: MI- 160/5 (20)

Nat Sciver-Brunt's 45 and Amelia Kerr's 39 helped Mumbai Indians set a target of 161 against UP Warriorz. Chamari Athapaththu bagged two wickets for just 27 runs in her four-over spell.

8: 32 PM: MI- 117/5 (15.4)

Skipper Kaur departs after helping the team reach 100 followed by Amanjot Kaur (7). MI is on the backfoot with just 4 overs left.

8: 22 PM: MI 104/3 (14)

Harmanpreet Kaur helps Mumbai to reach 100 with a six in Rajeshwari Gayakwad's over.

8: 10 PM: MI 64/2 (10)

Skipper Kaur and Brunt take MI to 64. Brunt keeps her continues to bat aggressively while Kaur keeps finding the gaps for singles.

7: 55 PM: MI- 42/2 (7)

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur stabilised Mumbai's innings despite early blows.

7: 42 PM: Mumbai Indians collapsed to 14 for 2 in four overs. Chamari Athapaththu strikes early for Warriorz.

7: 30 PM: Yastika Bhatia smashes four in the first over. Mumbai Indians are 4 on no loss at the end of the first over.