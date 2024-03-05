Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > WPL 2024 MI vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs
<< Back to Elections 2024

WPL 2024, MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs

Updated on: 05 March,2024 10:54 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Put in, Delhi Capitals posted 192/4 with Lanning giving the team a fine start, with her 38-ball 53 (6x4, 2x6). Down the order, Jemimah smashed a 33-ball 69 not out (8x4, 3x6) to propel them to 192/4

WPL 2024, MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs

Delhi Capitals (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article
WPL 2024, MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs
x
00:00

Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Meg Lanning slammed entertaining fifties as Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in a top-of-the-table Women's Premier League clash here on Tuesday.


Put in, Delhi Capitals posted 192/4 with Lanning giving the team a fine start, with her 38-ball 53 (6x4, 2x6). Down the order, Jemimah smashed a 33-ball 69 not out (8x4, 3x6) to propel them to 192/4.


Also Read: IND vs ENG 5th Test: 'Get the tissues ready' for Bairstow's emotional week


In reply, Mumbai Indians managed 163/8 with Jess Jonassen returning with 3/21, while Marizanne Kapp bagged 2/37.
Amanjot Kaur was Mumbai's top-scorer with her 27-ball 42.

This was Delhi's fourth win on the trot as they moved two points clear of Mumbai with eight points from five matches.

Brief Scores
Delhi Capitals Women: 192/4; 20 overs (Meg Lanning 53, Jemimah Rodrigues 69 not out) beat Mumbai Indians Women 163/8; 20 overs (Amanjot Kaur 42; Jess Jonassen 3/21, Marizanne Kepp 2/37) by 29 runs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

WPL 2024 sports news cricket news mumbai indians delhi capitals Women’s Indian Premier League 2024
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK