MI vs DC: The hosts secured a comfortable win over Mumbai Indians by 29 runs. Delhi bowlers showcased an extraordinary show. Jess Jonassen bagged three wickets for 21 runs

Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur (Pic: WPL)

MI vs DC highlights: Delhi Capitals defeat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs

In Delhi Capitals' previous game, Meg Lanning was the standout performer for the side as the skipper played a stunning knock of 55 runs in 41 deliveries, helping the team reach 163 runs against UP Warriorz. Despite the low-quality show with the bat, the Delhites showcased their skills with the ball. Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav registered three wickets each to their name. DC won the match by 25 runs.

On the other hand, even Mumbai Indians will be entering with a win in their last match against Royal Challengers Banglore. Nat Sciver-Brunt took charge in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur. Brunt and Pooja Vastrakar's spells restricted RCB to 131 runs in the first essay. Amelia Kerr single-handedly played an unbeaten knock of 40 runs and helped the side win the match by seven wickets against Banglore.

MI vs DC live updates: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundathi Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Aparna Mondal, Taniyaa Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu

MI vs DC live updates: Probable XI

Delhi Capitals: MM Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, JI Rodrigues, A Sutherland, JL Jonassen, A Reddy, Radha Yadav, S Pandey, T Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, NR Sciver (C), AC Kerr, P Vastrakar, Issy wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, HY Kazi, SB Keerthana, S Ishaque

MI vs DC live updates: Toss update

7.00 PM: Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

MI vs DC live updates: Confirmed playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Arundathi Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu.

10: 45 PM: Delhi Capitals defeat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs

The hosts secured a comfortable win over Mumbai Indians by 29 runs. Delhi bowlers showcased an extraordinary show. Jess Jonassen bagged three wickets for 21 runs.

10: 30 PM: Delhi bowlers create havoc, MI reaches 120 in 16 overs

The visitors lose the crucial wickets of Amanjot Kaur for 42 runs, need 73 runs in 4 overs

10: 14 PM: Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar stabilize Mumbai's innings

After the hosts' dominance in the match, Pooja Vastrakar and Amanjot Kaur helps MI reach 94 after 13 overs.

9: 55 PM: Delhi Capitals in driver's seat, MI lose 5 wickets for 68 runs

Mumbai Indians kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Delhi dominates the game at the end of the ninth over.

9: 45 PM: Mumbai slips to 54 for 4 in 6 overs

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur departed for 6 runs, followed by Hayley Matthews for 29 runs. Mumbai Indians reach 54 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

9: 28 PM: Mumbai Indians lose early scalps, collapse to 18 for 2 wickets

After putting on a stunning show with the bat, Delhi Capitals strike early wickets, Mumbai Indians are 18 runs for the loss of 2 wickets after 2 overs.

9: 04 PM: Rodrigues' 69 helps Delhi set a marvellous target of 193 runs

Delhi Capitals star Jemimah Rodrigues showcased big hits in the last two overs. Rodrigues 69-run knock helped the side to set a target of 193 runs against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

8: 45 PM: Rodrigues, Kapp take control, help team reach 139 in 16 overs

After losing the wicket of captain Lanning, Rodrigues, Kapp takes centre stage. Delhi reach comfortable score of 139 runs at the end of 16 overs

8: 30 PM: Meg Lanning departs after completing fifty, DC collapses to 114/3

Skipper Lanning departs after scoring 53, Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp are in the middle to help the team reach fighting total

8: 15 PM: Delhi Capitals are on the backfoot, DC 86/2

Capitals are for the loss of two wickets. Capsey departs after scoring 19 runs. DC are 86 for 2 after 10 overs.

8: 02 PM: Capitals lose the wicket of Verma, Alice Capsey walks in

Prolific batsman Shafali Verma departs for 28 runs. Alice Capsey enters the ground to shoulder skipper Lanning. Capitals reach 59 at the end of 7 overs.

7: 48 PM: DC reach 35 after the completion of 4 overs

Mumbai Indians lost the LBW review in Nat Sciver-Brunt's over. The Delhi stabilize the innings.

7:30 PM: Match begins!

Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma accumulate seven runs off the first over.