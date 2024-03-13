Breaking News
ICC Test rankings: R Ashwin rises to No. 1 spot, Rohit Sharma moves to number 6
ICC Test rankings: R Ashwin rises to No. 1 spot, Rohit Sharma moves to number 6

Updated on: 14 March,2024 06:35 AM IST  |  Dubai
Agencies |

Rohit rose five places to sixth after his ton at Dharamsala.

ICC Test rankings: R Ashwin rises to No. 1 spot, Rohit Sharma moves to number 6

Off-spinner R Ashwin on Day One against England yesterday. Pic/PTI

A nine-wicket haul in his 100th Test match helped Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reclaim the top spot in the bowlers’ list, while his captain Rohit Sharma was back in the Top-10 at sixth in the batting charts of the latest ICC rankings on Wednesday.


The big nine-wicket haul against England in Dharamsala helped Ashwin move past teammate Jasprit Bumrah into the premier position that he previously held earlier this year, ICC said in a statement. Rohit rose five places to sixth after his ton at Dharamsala.


