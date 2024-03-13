Breaking News
Toscana for mid day Trophy
Toscana for mid-day Trophy

Updated on: 14 March,2024 06:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

I expect the first-named, trained by SK Sunderji and to be ridden by R Ajinkya, to prevail at the finish, but not without a scare from Mi Arion who perhaps was a victim of a poor ride in the last run

Toscana for mid-day Trophy

The mid-day Trophy, to be run under the lights as the final race of Thursday's six-race card, promises to be very exciting as 11 runners will jump from the starting gates for a five-furlong sprint. The winner is likely to emerge from the trio of Toscana, Light Of Life and Mi Arion, all four-year-old horses who have been reasonably consistent as far as their speed numbers are concerned. I expect the first-named, trained by SK Sunderji and to be ridden by R Ajinkya, to prevail at the finish, but not without a scare from Mi Arion who perhaps was a victim of a poor ride in the last run.


Also Read: Golden Neil bags RN Kanga Trophy


First race at 5 pm.


Selections:

Race Mirror Cup (Class V; 2000m)
Leo The Lion 1, Stole My Heart 2, Galloping Glory 3.

Indiarace.com Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)
El Greco 1, Endurance 2, Wild Thing 3.

Times of India Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)
Ocean 1, Expedite 2, Doron 3.

Also Read: Coeur De Lion for RN Kanga Trophy

Hindu Trophy (Class III; 1200m)
Reminiscence 1, Portofino Bay 2, Outlander 3.

Racingpulse.in Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)
Fontana 1, Pure 2, Balenciaga 3.

mid-day Trophy (Class V; 1200m)
Toscana 1, Mi Arion 2, Light Of Life 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Reminiscence (4-2)
Upsets: Baklava (3-1) & Attained (5-3)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 3,4,5
Tanala pool: All races.

