Toscana for mid-day Trophy

The mid-day Trophy, to be run under the lights as the final race of Thursday's six-race card, promises to be very exciting as 11 runners will jump from the starting gates for a five-furlong sprint. The winner is likely to emerge from the trio of Toscana, Light Of Life and Mi Arion, all four-year-old horses who have been reasonably consistent as far as their speed numbers are concerned. I expect the first-named, trained by SK Sunderji and to be ridden by R Ajinkya, to prevail at the finish, but not without a scare from Mi Arion who perhaps was a victim of a poor ride in the last run.

First race at 5 pm.

Selections:

Race Mirror Cup (Class V; 2000m)

Leo The Lion 1, Stole My Heart 2, Galloping Glory 3.

Indiarace.com Trophy (Class IV; 1600m)

El Greco 1, Endurance 2, Wild Thing 3.

Times of India Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Ocean 1, Expedite 2, Doron 3.

Hindu Trophy (Class III; 1200m)

Reminiscence 1, Portofino Bay 2, Outlander 3.

Racingpulse.in Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)

Fontana 1, Pure 2, Balenciaga 3.

mid-day Trophy (Class V; 1200m)

Toscana 1, Mi Arion 2, Light Of Life 3.

Best bet: Reminiscence (4-2)

Upsets: Baklava (3-1) & Attained (5-3)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 3,4,5

Tanala pool: All races.