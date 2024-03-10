At a tidy handicap mark of 52kg, Coeur De Lion, entrusted to jockey PS Chouhan who rode a treble this week, attracts as the best betting proposition of the Sunday card

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Coeur De Lion for RN Kanga Trophy x 00:00

The Narendra Lagad-trained Coeur De Lion, one of the best milers in western India until last year, has a good chance to resume his winning ways over his pet trip in the R N Kanga Trophy, the prime event of Sunday's eight-race card. At a tidy handicap mark of 52kg, Coeur De Lion, entrusted to jockey PS Chouhan who rode a treble this week, attracts as the best betting proposition of the Sunday card.

First race at 4 pm.

Selections:

R R Komandur Plate (Class V; 1600m)

Midas Touch 1, Coin Empress 2, Mighty Wings 3.

R N Kanga Trophy (Class I; 1600m)

Coeur De Lion 1, Golden Neil 2.

Sir Charles Forbes Trophy - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Mighty Sparrow 1, Quicker 2, Knight Crusader 3.

J V Shukla - Ashwamitra Plate (Class III; 1800m)

Giant King 1, Eaton Square 2, Finch 3.

Sir Charles Forbes Trophy - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Shambala 1, Substantial 2, Speak The Breed 3.

P D Bolton Trophy (Class II; 1400m)

Irish Gold 1, Dexa 2, Believe 3.

Indian Navy Trophy (For 5y&o, class IV; 1400m)

Phenom 1, Liam 2, Lord Fenicia 3.

The P A d'Avoine Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)

Azrinaz 1, Constable 2, Winter Agenda 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Coeur De Lion (2-3)

Upsets: Disciplined (3-2) & Whatsinaname

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II -5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races