Golden Neil bags RN Kanga Trophy

Jockey S Saqlain astride the runner up, Rasputin, lodged a protest with the stewards alleging interference, which was rightly overruled

Golden Neil, trained by Narendra Lagad, proved too good for his two rivals in the feature event, the R N Kanga Trophy. In the hands of jockey Mustakim Alam, the five-year-old, despite running slightly erratic, got stronger in the final furlong to gain a handsome victory. Jockey S Saqlain astride the runner up, Rasputin, lodged a protest with the stewards alleging interference, which was rightly overruled.

The opening race, R R Komandur Plate for bottom class horses, turned out to be a duel between Coin Empress (Mustakim Alam up) and Mighty Wings (S Saqlain up) along the entire homestretch of the Mahalaxmi racetrack. The latter, trained by Hosidar Daji, decisively surged ahead in the last 100m to get the judge's nod.

Jockey Yash Narredu, who took a smart jump from the gates astride the Malesh Narredu-trained colt Quicker (Speaking Of Which - Quaker Ridge) , kept his cool when challenged by two horses--Aperol (CS Jodha up) & Knight Charmer (Antony Raj up)--midway in the final straight, and managed to regain the advantage to post a length-and-a-half victory in the upper division of the Sir Charles Forbes Trophy. The lower division of the same race saw Shambala (Planetaire - Ice Cube Baby), in the hands of jockey Imran Chisty, mercilessly beating his rivals despite an imperfect jump from a wide outside draw. Shambala was trained by Ms Nazzak Chenoy, who also saddled Liam (Antony Raj up), the winner of the Indian Navy Trophy, to emerge as the sole professional to win more than once on the Thursday card.

Trainer Pesi Shroff led in Angelo, the winner of the J V Shukla - Ashwamitra Plate, who drifted wildly a furlong from home, racing to the outer edge of the track, but still spared 1-1/2 length to the favourite Giant King (Yash Narredu up). Angelo was ridden by Vivek G.

Irish Gold, trained by Dallas Todywalla and ridden by Akshay Kumar, claimed the P D Bolton Trophy. In the last race of the day, trainer MK Jadhav's 9y old horse Jetfire (PP Dhebe up) shocked his younger rivals in the P A d'Avoine Trophy at the odds of 20-to-1. Jetfire had last won a race exactly 700 days ago.