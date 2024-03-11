Two members of that Indian team, Chetan Sharma and Ashok Malhotra recollected that momentous day as if it was yesterday on the sidelines of their Ranji Trophy final commentary stint between Mumbai and Vidarbha.

Ashok Malhotra (left) and Chetan Sharma at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday. Pic/G KRISHNAN

Listen to this article Chetan, Malhotra recollect 1985 World C’ship of Cricket final on 39th anniversary x 00:00

March 10, 1985 seems to be long ago. Thirty-nine years ago, to be precise. That was the day when India won the Benson Hedges World Championship of Cricket title. India beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the Melbourne final after Sunil Gavaskar’s men chased the 177-run target thanks to 103-run stand between openers Ravi Shastri (63 not out) and Kris Srikkanth (67). Shastri was named Player of the Series and was awarded an Audi car for his all-round show (182 and eight wickets in five matches).

Also Read: Cricket fans want to watch Ranji final from North Stand

ADVERTISEMENT

Two members of that Indian team, Chetan Sharma and Ashok Malhotra recollected that momentous day as if it was yesterday on the sidelines of their Ranji Trophy final commentary stint between Mumbai and Vidarbha.

“I came to know that I was playing the final in the morning itself as Roger [Binny] was unfit. At that age [19] I was excited about whatever game I got to play for the country. It was a great, but one-sided final. The best part was the Audi car, I was on it with the spikes. That was fun,” said Chetan, who claimed 1-17 off seven overs, including the prized wicket of top-order batsman Ramiz Raja.

Malhotra recalled: “Though I did not play a single game, it was the most enjoyable tour. India outclassed every team. I regret not sitting on the Audi. I thought I had done nothing and didn’t deserve to be on it. When I look back, it was foolhardy. I should have been on it, joining in the fun.”