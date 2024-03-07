Relentless Jaiswal may pass Kohli, Gavaskar in Dharamsala, here's how

In about four Tests, Jaiswal has racked up 655 runs at a striking average of 93.57 with two double centuries. Kohli too had smashed two double centuries in the same 2016-17 series (as mentioned above) against England. If Jaiswal manages to score at least 38 runs in two innings combined, he will edge past Kohli's all-time best tally

Prolific India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is one run shy of going past talismanic batter Virat Kohli's second-highest tally in the list of most runs by an Indian in a bilateral of three or more Tests.

In fact, if Jaiswal gets off the mark in the IND vs ENG 5th Test at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, the left-hander could move past Kohli's total of 655 runs, which he had scored in the home series against England in 2016-17.

In about four Tests, Jaiswal has racked up 655 runs at a striking average of 93.57 with two double centuries. Kohli too had smashed two double centuries in the same 2016-17 series (as mentioned above) against England. If Jaiswal manages to score at least 38 runs in two innings combined, he will edge past Kohli's all-time best tally. The former India captain, who is unavailable for the entire England series, had amassed 692 runs in Australia in 2014-15.

Moreover, the left-handed opening batter has a realistic chance of shattering Sunil Gavaskar's all-time record for the highest runs in a series by an Indian.

Jaiswal's stellar show against England has already placed him in a venerated league alongside Gavaskar, Kohli, Dilip Sardesai and Rahul Dravid as the only Indian batters to score more than 600 runs in a Test series.

Back in 1971, in a series comprising four Tests, Gavaskar had failed only once, after being dismissed for one in the first innings of the third Test in Barbados. His other scores read 65, 67*, 116, 64*, 117*, 124 and 220. Similarly, in the ongoing series, Jaiswal has had three failures, 15 and 17 in the second innings of the first and second Tests and his lowest score of 10 came in the first innings of the third Test. Will there be a repetition of Gavaskar's Barbados exploits in Dharamsala? Only time will tell.