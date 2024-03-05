Breaking News
IND vs ENG 5th Test: Former India skipper Ganguly predicts result 4-1 in hosts' favour

Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Debasish Datta | sports@mid-day.com

Top

After losing the first Test of the ongoing series in Hyderabad, Rohit Sharma beat Ben Stokes’s team in the Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Ranchi Tests

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Former India skipper Ganguly predicts result 4-1 in hosts' favour

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, whose team didn’t succumb to a Test series loss to England when he was captain, has predicted a 4-1 result in favour of the hosts.


The fifth and final Test begins in Dharamsala tomorrow.


Also Read: Ashwin, the incredible


“India should win the series 4-1. England are not batting well against our bowlers. As it is, it’s difficult for teams to win here,” said Ganguly, who led India to a 1-0 series win at home in 2001-02 and drew the series 1-1 in the English summer of 2002.

England’s spin attack has been promising. “I don’t want to be critical about their spin bowlers. Almost all of them made their debut on this tour. We have to keep that in mind. But batting standards have gone down drastically in world cricket. India, Australia and New Zealand have got batting depth while other teams will have to improve,” said Ganguly.

