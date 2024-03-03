"He has done everything to get fit and that’s the reason NCA will clear him," said Ganguly. The Delhi-based franchise is yet to decide whether Rishabh Pant will lead the side in IPL 2024

Sourav Ganguly. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant set to be cleared by NCA on March 5, says Delhi Capitals' Sourav Ganguly x 00:00

What other news could be as good for Indian cricket fans, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is set to be declared as full fit by NCA to return to action, says former India captain and Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly on Saturday.

In an interview, Ganguly revealed the latest update on Pant who led Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League before suffering a horrific car accident on December 31, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Mumbai dominate on Day 1 against Tamil Nadu at MCA Cricket Ground

"He has done everything to get fit and that’s the reason NCA will clear him," said Ganguly. The Delhi-based franchise is yet to decide whether Rishabh Pant will lead the side in IPL 2024.

Regarding leading Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024, Ganguly said that they will wait for Pant to get the clearance from NCA before taking the captaincy decision.

"Let Rishabh get cleared on March 5 only then we'll talk about captaincy backups. We are taking a cautious approach with him because he has a very long career ahead of him. We don't want to push him in excitement. We will see how Rishabh reacts. He will be joining the camp once NCA gives him the clearance. We will see match by match. We can't predict," said Ganguly on the issue of captaincy.

Pant has undergone multiple surgeries and extensive rehab to reach a stage where he is hoping to return to action soon.

However, Ganguly hinted that he may not be pushed directly into wicketkeeping. "As for wicketkeeping options, there's Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui has had a very good season. There is Shai Hope and Tristan Stubbs," said Ganguly in the interview with TOI.

Rishabh coming back fit is a huge addition for us. We hope he plays the full season because he is a very special player. We have worked on some domestic players who have done well in all formats, but Rishabh is very important," said Ganguly.

(With IANS Inputs)